Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. BTIG Research raised their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price objective on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,425.93. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 80.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 83.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Glaukos by 84.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GKOS opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.44. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.86.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

