Glaukos Corporation Enters into Capped Call Unwind Agreements with Financial InstitutionsOn December 2, 2024, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) disclosed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company has entered in

About Glaukos
Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.
