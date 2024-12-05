Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded at Stephens

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Glaukos from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price target on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.18.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $138.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.44. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $146.86.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,425.93. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 80.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 83.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 84.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,722,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.