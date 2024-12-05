Global Medical REIT Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.
Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 1,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.
Global Medical REIT Stock Down 0.8 %
GMRE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 361,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,115. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GMRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMRE
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Medical REIT
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.