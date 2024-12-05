GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21. 84,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 128,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

GoldMining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.19.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

