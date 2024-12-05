Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.71 and last traded at $104.34, with a volume of 5247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Granite Construction Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.46). Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 99.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,569,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,288 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 978,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,610,000 after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 604,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,960,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 596,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter worth $29,143,000.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Further Reading

