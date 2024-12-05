GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.61, but opened at $53.73. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $57.71, with a volume of 4,916,696 shares trading hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,079,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.