Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 5,879 shares.The stock last traded at $6.90 and had previously closed at $6.88.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $707.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

