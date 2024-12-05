Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Raised to Hold at Stephens

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Green Plains stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $675.59 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Green Plains by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Plains by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Plains by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Green Plains by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Green Plains by 31.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 63,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

