Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $188.19 on Thursday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $196.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $521.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Oracle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

