Guggenheim Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $34.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Trading Down 9.0 %

NYSE:FL opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.