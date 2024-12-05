Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $136.71 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $141.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total value of $536,815.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,949 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,865.82. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,255,395. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,799 shares of company stock worth $16,449,718. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $499,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.