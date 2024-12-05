Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for RH (NYSE:RH)

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.73.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RH

RH Stock Down 0.8 %

RH stock opened at $376.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a twelve month low of $212.43 and a twelve month high of $398.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.67 and a 200-day moving average of $291.32.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. This represents a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total value of $707,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 124.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 15.0% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth approximately $793,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of RH by 28.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.