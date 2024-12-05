Hanmi Financial’s (HAFC) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAFC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

HAFC stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $777.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $108.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 47.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

