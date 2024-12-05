HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.40. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $249,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $627,381.30. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,638.10. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,866 shares of company stock worth $6,355,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,517,000 after buying an additional 291,369 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 192,021 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,279,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,429,000 after acquiring an additional 208,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

