HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Outlook for TSE:BCT Earnings

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:BCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %
Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at C$1.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$52.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.24. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$8.00.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
