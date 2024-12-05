Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Headwater Exploration to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.46.

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$6.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.94. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

