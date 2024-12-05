Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $127.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

