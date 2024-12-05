Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,177,000 after purchasing an additional 237,888 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,540,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,072,000 after purchasing an additional 414,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,640,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

