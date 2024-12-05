Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Renews and Expands Credit Facility with SMBC

On November 26, 2024, Hercules Capital, Inc. entered into the Fifth Amendment to Revolving Credit Agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), expanding its existing agreement. The amendment raises the facility amount from $225.0 million to $300.0 million, with the potential to increase to $500.0 million. It also adjusts interest rates and extends maturity dates.

Get alerts:

This agreement amendment is a strategic move for Hercules Capital, enhancing its financial flexibility and operational strength. The revised terms allow for a higher borrowing capacity and provide extended commitment and maturity dates, bolstering the company’s financial position.

Through the press release issued on December 2, 2024, Hercules Capital confirmed its entry into the SMBC Fifth Amendment, highlighting the favorable terms of the updated agreement. The Company appreciates SMBC’s continued support, emphasizing the importance of this enhanced credit facility.

This initiative reflects Hercules Capital’s ongoing commitment to optimizing its capital structure and capitalizing on growth opportunities. The new credit facility underscores the company’s reliable access to capital as it continues to support innovative ventures and grow its portfolio.

For those seeking further details on the transaction, Hercules Capital’s Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) contains comprehensive information, including the finalized transaction documents.

About Hercules Capital, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a leading specialty finance company providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative companies in diverse technology and life sciences sectors. Since its inception, Hercules has dedicated over $21 billion to support more than 660 companies, positioning itself as a trusted financing partner within the entrepreneurial and venture capital community.

Hercules Capital’s common stock is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “HTGC,” with a retail bond issuance of 6.25% Notes due 2033 (NYSE: HCXY).

Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainty. Investors are advised to review the company’s regulatory filings for a comprehensive understanding of associated risks. Forward-looking statements are valid only as of the release date and are subject to change without notice.

For Investor Relations and Corporate Communications inquiries, please reach out to Michael Hara at Hercules Capital, Inc. at 650-433-5578 or via email at [email protected].

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Hercules Capital’s 8K filing here.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories