HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117.60 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 117.70 ($1.50), with a volume of 707346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.20 ($1.50).

HICL Infrastructure Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.56. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,910.45 and a beta of 0.30.

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40,000.00%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

