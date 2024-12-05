HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $40,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,951,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,336,000 after purchasing an additional 128,519 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,939,000. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 444,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,354 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2,018.7% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 51,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,953 shares during the period.

GSLC stock opened at $120.71 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $120.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

