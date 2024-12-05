HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 128,052 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $54,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $165.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.72. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $165.57.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

