HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $51,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,262.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,335.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,387.72. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,068.33 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. The company had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

