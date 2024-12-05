HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 11,150 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $45,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 1,823.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 79.0% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:BBRE opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $918.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.