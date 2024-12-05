HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 849,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $38,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $46.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

