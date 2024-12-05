Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 2,054 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $260.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $197.76 and a one year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

