Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 617.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,393,000 after buying an additional 2,746,503 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after buying an additional 993,694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18,764.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,780,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,520.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,247,000 after buying an additional 633,072 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 295.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 655,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after buying an additional 489,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $181.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.08 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average of $162.05.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.