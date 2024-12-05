Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,464 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,480 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $831,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.7 %

BBY stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

