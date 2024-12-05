Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,976 iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EIS opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $76.53.

About iShares MSCI Israel ETF

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

