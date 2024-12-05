Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.