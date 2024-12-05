Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $10,869,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1,496.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Shares of SAP opened at $253.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $148.38 and a 52-week high of $254.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. SAP's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

