Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 15,418 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,219,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,808,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after buying an additional 672,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Affirm by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after buying an additional 528,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $72.19.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Libor Michalek sold 2,847 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,161,430. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 79,039 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $5,533,520.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 891,694 shares of company stock worth $53,821,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

