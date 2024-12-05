Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 64.1% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 687,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,096,000 after purchasing an additional 268,560 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 510,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $53,099,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,769,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 349,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $76.23 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.