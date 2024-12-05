Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 211.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 79,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2,766.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 111,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,914.10. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $1,864,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,835. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

