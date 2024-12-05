Holocene Advisors LP Buys 4,156 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.09% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $487,706.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at $905,859.97. The trade was a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,263.42. The trade was a 3.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $728,750. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

