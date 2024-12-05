Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,385 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.77 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

