Holocene Advisors LP Increases Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus raised National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $62.03 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 254.32%.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,439.07. This represents a 31.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,496.31. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

