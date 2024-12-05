Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $5.27 Million Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after acquiring an additional 907,972 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,536,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $85.42 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

In other news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,391.84. The trade was a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

