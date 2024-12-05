Holocene Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6,703.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 157,523 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,169,000 after purchasing an additional 958,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.69. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. TD Cowen cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

