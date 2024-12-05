Holocene Advisors LP Sells 30,050 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,050 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

