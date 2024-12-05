Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $423.90 and last traded at $424.17. Approximately 337,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,370,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $425.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $409.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.9% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 80.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 63,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 28,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

