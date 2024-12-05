Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 930 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Alaska Air Group worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 211.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.08.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

