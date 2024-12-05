Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.51% of Resources Connection worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 66.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 883.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Price Performance

RGP opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.82 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

About Resources Connection

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.