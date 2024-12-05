Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $9.51 Million Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Alexander’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $221.72 on Thursday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.54 and a 52-week high of $251.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.81%.

Alexander’s Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

Further Reading

