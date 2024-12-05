Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.74 Million Investment in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 335,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Kodiak Gas Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth about $2,974,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 5,435.7% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 80,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,470 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.38 and a beta of 1.14. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 565.52%.

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $121,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,085.25. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.