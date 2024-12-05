Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,580 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of Independent Bank worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 8.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $77.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,082.02. This represents a 4.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Keller sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,754.55. This trade represents a 25.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Independent Bank from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on IBCP

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.