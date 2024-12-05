Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 113,180 Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 29.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 174.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Visteon by 18.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $95.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $86.27 and a 12 month high of $131.70.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.60 million. Visteon had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.19%. Visteon’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

