Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 15,680 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,939,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,185,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,231,000 after buying an additional 297,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ingevity by 23.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 933,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 176,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingevity by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 88,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGVT. CJS Securities raised Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingevity from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Ingevity stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.50. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

