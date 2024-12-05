Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $8.95. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 315,917 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,436 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,861,000 after purchasing an additional 272,635 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 60,870.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

